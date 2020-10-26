National News
Fani-Kayode Slams Fashola Over Discovery Of Hidden Camera At Lekki Toll Gate
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has claimed that Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing has tampered with exhibits at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos State.
Recall that Fashola had led a federal government’s delegation to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, following the destruction recorded during the #EndSARS protest that was hijacked by hoodlums.
During a tour of the delegation to the Lekki toll gate, Fashola, a former governor of Lagos State discovered a camera that he handed over to the state government for forensic examination.
Reacting to the development, Fani-Kayode wrote on his Twitter page:
“Why would a Minister remove a camera from the crime scene of the biggest mass murder in our history? If the camera was planted by Govt. they will show us what they want us to see. If the camera was not planted &provides evidence of genocide it will be doctored or destroyed.
“The deep state is at work here but we cannot be fooled. It is only after PMB leaves office that the truth about what happened at the Lekki Toll gate will be exposed.After that he &all those that were involved will be bundled to the ICC at the Hague for crimes against humanity.
“You can play Sherlock Holmes and Jack Baur today but tomorrow you will smell the shit! Every single one of you that had a hand in that heinous crime will suffer the consequences and be brought to justice.”
BREAKING: Buratai, Army Commanders Meet On Insecurity, Lekki Shooting
Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, is currently in a meeting with Principal Staff Officers and top army commanders.
The meeting which is being held at the Army Headquarters in Abuja is said to be in relation to the security situation in the country.
In attendance were the General Officers Commanding of all the divisions of the Nigerian Army, commanders of the various army operations, unit commanders, commander, Guards Brigade, and other top officers.
The parley is holding at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.
On the agenda are insecurity in Nigeria, #EndSARS protests, violence, and looting in states as well as the shooting of protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate.
Fashola Discovers Hidden Camera At Lekki Toll Gate
The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola has discovered a hidden camera left on site at the scene of the Lekki Toll Gate shootings during the #EndSARS protests in Lagos State.
Fashola discovered the camera on Sunday during an on-spot assessment carried out by him and some other Ministers and Governors from the South-Western States.
Fashola stated that the camera must have been planted by “some subversive elements.”
The minister reportedly picked up the device with a handkerchief and handed it over to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos.
“I think this will help with the ongoing investigations into the shootings at the Lekki Toll Gate. It requires forensic analysis and could be used in the investigations to unravel the mystery surrounding the shootings at the Toll Gate, I believe,” he was quoted to have said.
Tinubu: Why Would I Deploy Soldiers At Tollgate And Fail To Protect TVC, The Nation?
A National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has denied being involved in the shooting of protesters in Lagos state.
The former Governor of Lagos State stated this in a statement titled, ‘The #EndSARS protests; a fundamental lesson in democratic governance.’
Recall that on Wednesday, an angry mob attacked Television Continental and The Nation newspaper, which are both linked to the APC National Leader following the shooting of protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate by soldiers on Tuesday night.
Tinubu who confirmed that he is an investor in TVC and The Nation denied being a part investor in the Lekki Toll Gate.
He expressed that he could not have deployed the soldiers to quell the protest and fail to protect his investments — TVC and The Nation newspaper.
“There is no rationale that can adequately explain why I would order soldiers to repel peaceful protesters from the toll gate where I have no financial interest, yet, choose to do nothing to protect my investments in The Nation and TVC,” he said.
