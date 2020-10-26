Fani-Kayode Slams Fashola Over Discovery Of Hidden Camera At Lekki Toll Gate

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has claimed that Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing has tampered with exhibits at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos State.

Recall that Fashola had led a federal government’s delegation to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, following the destruction recorded during the #EndSARS protest that was hijacked by hoodlums.

During a tour of the delegation to the Lekki toll gate, Fashola, a former governor of Lagos State discovered a camera that he handed over to the state government for forensic examination.

Reacting to the development, Fani-Kayode wrote on his Twitter page:

“Why would a Minister remove a camera from the crime scene of the biggest mass murder in our history? If the camera was planted by Govt. they will show us what they want us to see. If the camera was not planted &provides evidence of genocide it will be doctored or destroyed.

“The deep state is at work here but we cannot be fooled. It is only after PMB leaves office that the truth about what happened at the Lekki Toll gate will be exposed.After that he &all those that were involved will be bundled to the ICC at the Hague for crimes against humanity.

“You can play Sherlock Holmes and Jack Baur today but tomorrow you will smell the shit! Every single one of you that had a hand in that heinous crime will suffer the consequences and be brought to justice.”

