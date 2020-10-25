Fani-Kayode Condemns Video Asking Igbo Indigenes To Leave Yorubaland

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has condemned the threat of violence on Igbo indigenes in Yorubaland.

In a video circulating on social media, Grandson Adeyinka, a UK-based Nigerian, called on Igbo indigenes to leave south-west states.

In the video, Adeyinka issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Igbo, warning that those who refuse to leave will be dealt with.

Reacting to the video, the former Minister distanced the Yoruba people from the statement, urging the Igbo people in Lagos to stand firm and stand their ground.

He wrote: