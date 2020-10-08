Falz, Runtown Lead #EndSARS Protest In Lagos (Videos)

Popular Nigerian musicians, Falz and Runtown have hit the streets of Lagos to protest against police brutality.

The musicians have kept to their words as they joined other Nigerians for the #EndSARS protest slated for Thursday at Lekki toll gate opposite Oriental Hotel to Onikan, Lagos.

Falz, who had an Instagram live chat on said that the protest will be peaceful as he urged the public to them.

In his words;

“No backing down. We move. The police are already there, waiting for us but we are not here to cause trouble.

“It is a peaceful protest. Coming through.”

Videos circulating on social media shows protesters carrying placards and banners with inscriptions that speaks against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

They could also be heard demanding for the termination of the infamous division of the Nigerian Police Force.

Watch the video clips below:

Runtown and Falz showed up for real #EndSARSProtest pic.twitter.com/WlsgBUF7x8 — King Cally 👑 (@Caleb_Abah1) October 8, 2020