Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz has written a letter to President Buhari calling for the reconstitution of the governing council of the National Human Rights Commission.

In his letter, the Singer and one of the frontline campaigners for #EndSARS, said the board was last constituted in 2015 and that there is a need for the Buhari-led administration to reconstitute the council publicly and transparently as a way of restoring the confidence of Nigerians.

Read the letter below: