Falz Declines To Join Youth Virtual Town Hall Meeting With Nigerian Government

Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, also known as Falz, has pulled out from the Youth Virtual Town Hall Meeting on Ending Police Brutality scheduled to hold on Friday, October 16 2020 at 3:00 pm.

The entertainer took to his Twitter page to disassociate himself from the panel by tweeting:

“I will not be on this panel. I was given false information. Plus there is no need for all this please!! The agenda is clear #5for5 #SARSMUSTEND”

On the flier for the meeting, it can be seen that other panelists are the Inspector General of Police, Twitter influencer Segalink, and Dr Joe Abah. Falz and Segalink were added to represent the voice of Nigerian youths.

See Falz’ Twitter post below: