Ezekwesili Reacts To Rudeboy’s Shirtless Video Condemning SARS; Says It’s Male Privilege

Nigerian journalist, Sandra Ezekwesili, has reacted to the video made by Rudeboy in which he goes shirtless to condemn SARS brutality.

Rudeboy had joined the #EndSARS conversation on Twitter, although differently. Rather than merely tweet, he shared a one-minute video of himself condemning the persecution of innocent youths by SARS. He also urged his fellow entertainers to do a short video condemning the social menace.

His shirtless appearance caught the attention of the Nigeria Info OAP who retweeted his post and wrote that it is a privilege that he can go shirtless to pass a message and people would focus on just the message.

Read Also: Rudeboy’s “Reason With Me” Records 2019 Highest Views On Youtube In Africa

Her tweet reads:

“Male privilege is making a viral shirtless video and having everyone pay attention only to your message.”

See her tweet below: