Extra-Judicial Killings: Banning FSARS Not The Solution – Lawan

Amidst the ongoing calls for the scrapping of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan has expressed that scrapping the unit is not the solution to extra-Judicial killings by the Nigerian Police Force in the country.

Senator Lawan made this known on Wednesday during plenary in response to a motion by Senator Oluremi Tinubu on extrajudicial killings and human rights violations by SARS operatives.

The Senate President stated that a way to curb the extra-judicial killings is by arresting and prosecuting police officers who have engaged in extrajudicial killings.

The Senate consequently directing its committees on Police and Human Rights to investigate cases of human rights violations and extrajudicial killings by the police.

The lawmakers also asked the police to set up hotlines for Nigerians to report abuses and human rights violations by its officials.

The Senate further asked the police to set up a monitoring unit to look into the operations of its men.