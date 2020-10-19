Travel
Exotic Resorts May Be the Best Bet for a Holiday
An exotic vacation usually means exploring a distant foreign country, whilst resorts are places
to go for rest, sport, or which offers a particular speciality, with many resorts being part of a
popular tourist destination or on or near a beach. If you are planning a vacation to an exotic
resort it can be a once-in-a-lifetime vacation to a far-flung destination or a luxurious place to
stay closer to home where you can enjoy some pampering.
Why stay at an exotic resort
Exotic resorts often offer all-inclusive vacation deals, along with other options that leave you
to plan your stay more precisely to your own wishes. These resorts offer excellent customer
service, superb accommodation and facilities and are usually to be found in beautiful settings.
Here are some of the best resorts from around the world for you to consider:
Four Seasons Resort, Seychelles
This famous resort has made many feel they have entered Paradise. The gentle ocean breeze
floats up the granite hillside and into your tree-house villa tucked away from the other guests
staying at the resort. This is perfect for encouraging you to relax, either by your private pool
or in the clear blue waters of Petite Anse Bay. Perfect for a romantic stay, there is a Spa for
pampering and the chance for a sunset meal on a deserted beach.
Some enjoy simply sitting on their balcony, gazing at the ocean between reading their book,
sketching or checking out international bookmakers and betting sites for the chance of a
flutter. If you want another type of adrenaline kick, check out the resorts excellent kayaking
and snorkelling facilities, which are recommended by nearly all who try it.
Anantara Resort, Hua Hin, Thailand
The ultimate tropical getaway, the Anantara Resort is an award-winning site modelled on a
traditional Thai village and is just three hours drive south of Bangkok. The location is where
Thai royalty and aristocrats have been holidaying for almost one-hundred years. Today, you
can visit historical attractions alongside theme parks and shops as well as vineyards and golf
courses.
The resort is set among 14 acres of lush tropical grounds with lotus-filled lagoons and
meandering pathways through exotic foliage, with many rooms overlooking the shoreline.
Each day, chefs prepare freshly caught local seafood alongside Thai specialities. The resort
also has an award-winning spa located within a lagoon-inspired oasis offering you the perfect
opportunity to relax.
Kurumba, Maldives
Kurumba is a well-established resort that opened almost 50 years ago and continues to offer
superb hospitality and contemporary facilities. There are seven speciality restaurants offering
cuisine from Italy to the Middle East as well as Thila, a restaurant which extends out over the
water which offers gourmet breakfasts and seafood dinners.
You can go snorkelling over the nearby reef full of colourful marine life or sign up to a dive
package as part of your stay, or just enjoy a private pool when staying at one of the spacious
villages. There are also deluxe beachfront bungalows offering direct beach access and views
of the crystal-clear waters.
Lifestyle
Tips For Traveling To And Staying In Australia
Ah, the Land Down Under. From the Great Barrier Reef to the Sydney Opera House, Australia is a haven for travelers. But what if this beautiful country captures your heart and makes you stay? What are you supposed to do?
Don’t worry, we’re here to help. Keep on reading to know the tips for traveling to and staying in Australia.
Before You Travel
- Get a visa or an electronic travel authorization (ETA).
All non-Australian traveling citizens are required to obtain a visa or an ETA before entering Australia.
For Nigerians, the following requirements are needed: passport, national ID, financial documents, proof of return, and letter of invitation (if you’re visiting family or friends).
2. Be ready for the weather.
The north of Australia is known to have scalding and humid weather that can go higher than 40°C. Melbourne experiences 3 types of weather in less than 2 days. Typical days in Melbourne can go like this―sunny, windy, rainy, and sunny again.
It snows in other parts (Victoria, New South Wales, Tasmania, and occasionally Queensland) though.
Given Australia’s diverse weather, you are advised to wear sunscreen (SPF 30 and up) all the time. Bring thick clothes and shoes if you’re visiting during winter.
3. You have to follow strict biosecurity laws.
Australia has one of the strictest biosecurity laws in the world. These regulations involve the transport of plant and animal products such as chocolate, jams, leather, and wood. Failure to declare these items can lead to big fines.
The Australian government implements strict biosecurity laws to protect its land from invasive entities (like the infamous cane toad) and diseases. So, familiarize yourself with Australia’s biosecurity regulations before traveling.
4. Plan your trips carefully.
Australia is among the biggest countries in the world. It’s also a continent. Exploring it won’t be easy especially if you’re a first-time traveler. In fact, seeing all of it is not possible within 3 weeks.
The best way to explore Australia is by plane. But if you’re planning on having road trips, they can be extremely long. So, plan your trips well to make the most out of your time in Australia.
5. Be cautious of the wildlife.
Australia is famous for its wildlife, so it’s best to always take caution especially if you’re hiking or swimming in deep waters. In Queensland, poisonous jellyfish can be found on the beaches during summer. Shark-related incidents are rare, but they happen. In outlying areas, kangaroos and wallabies may jump in front of your car at night.
Hence, avoid driving on outlying areas at night and wear invisible wetsuits when swimming.
While You Travel
- Be alert.
Australia has low crime rates, but there’s no harm in being vigilant while traveling. Remember, the biggest cities tend to have more scammers than anywhere else in the world.
Always keep your valuables close and put them inside your bag. Additionally, be aware of your surroundings at night, especially when you’re walking in poorly lit areas.
2. Stay hydrated.
As mentioned earlier, Australia has hot and humid weather. Always bring a water bottle with you. Know your body’s limits and take shade immediately after you feel dizzy or dehydrated.
There are public taps and drinking fountains available throughout major cities in Australia. Cafés, restaurants, or hotels can also refill your water bottle upon request.
3. Tip when you feel like it.
Tipping is not mandatory in Australia, but doing so is much appreciated. Ten percent is usually the right amount for restaurants, but only if you’re really satisfied with the service. Unlike restaurants (where the bill is brought to the table) in other countries, the bill and tip are usually settled in the restaurants’ counters in Australia.
4. Avoid the exchange counter.
The truth is, exchange counters airport can be tricky. They have lots of transaction fees and stingy exchange rates that basically rip you off. While ATM’s offer better exchange rates, the best option is to use travel money cards.
Travel money cards are handy if you want favorable exchange rates. It’s because they often have lower transaction and better conversion fees. On top of that, they don’t have withdrawal fees.
After Deciding to Stay
- Get a place.
Whether it’s a hostel, a farm, or a family home that you’re looking for, Australia has it all. But if you’re staying in Australia with your family, a vacation rental is the best way to go. It’s relatively cheaper than a hotel room and offers more space for your family to cook and watch TV.
2. Buy a car.
Contrary to popular belief, buying a car in Australia is cheaper than renting one in the long run. If you’re staying in Australia for more than 2 months, getting a used car saves you a lot of money. But of course, you have to see its history first.
Additionally, you don’t have to worry about being scammed. Australia has the Personal Properties Securities Register (PPSR) that protects consumers who buy personal property like boats and vehicles.
3. Cook your own meals.
When you’re staying in Australia, it’s pretty easy to fall into an expensive routine of dining at restaurants or eating takeout.
One way to bang your buck is by cooking your own meals. Skip the long lines in fast-food chains and go to the grocery store instead. Not only are you choosing healthier options, you’re saving money as well. Plus, home-cooked meals keep unwanted allergies away.
4. Know how to negotiate.
Haggling seems like a derogatory term, but you shouldn’t feel bad for trying to get the best price for the products you’re eyeing.
Though haggling is not applicable in malls and high-end stores, you can always haggle in Australia’s open-air and night markets. By doing this, you can save a few dollars on furniture, clothes, and accessories.
Australia is such an amazing place ideal for both traveling and living. After all, it’s home to one of the happiest cities in the world. So what are you waiting for? Book that ticket (after the pandemic’s over, of course)!
Lifestyle
Cheapest Countries to Visit in the World for your Vacation
In some countries, with about $45 per night, you would get a really cosy suit but in others, it could barely afford you a tiny little space! This year, if you’re looking to explore new countries on a not-so-fat budget, then this post with the cheapest countries to visit is for you.
As summer draws near, travel and relaxation seekers are already gearing up for where to explore next. Travel lovers has since been begun to plan their trips since last year — So, you probably have not decided on where to go yet, based on your budget. You already know though, the cheaper your choice destination, the more affordable the length of your stay.
You will learn about countries that are cheaper to travel to, either because of a drop in their local currency on the global market or because of a drop in tourist patronage. So by visiting these places, you are having the time of your life and also helping their businesses and people grow.
Cheapest Countries to Visit
Mexico
This place is one that you can travel to as a tourist or holidaymaker or can totally live in, on a long-term basis. Delicious cuisine, amazing beaches, hospitable and friendly local people and more, that what you can find on a trip to Mexico — And bring you back, again and again.
Mexico is so many amazing places that will make your holiday, a sweet one. It’s such a beautiful place that you could be here, all year round without even noticing it. All the beautiful an incredible things that Mexico has to offer, come at a pretty affordable price. Cost of living is affordable and not to forget that their local currency still struggling.
You find a good price deal on food and drinks in most of their bars and restaurant. With their peculiar brands of grocery stores like La Comer and Soriana, buying your own groceries and cooking for yourself is definitely an easy and great way to save money. That also lets you decide which healthy meal you want.
Indonesia
This has to be one of the best places in the world to travel. What there not to love about this country?! Amazing surfing, world-class scuba diving, white sand beaches, some of the most picturesque jungle and rice paddy scenery, are just some of the most amazing things that you will find in Indonesia.
Apart from having all these fabulous things and places, Indonesia at the moment is one of the most affordable places to travel to in the world. You will certainly get good accommodation, food, and transport at an affordable amount. For as little as $20, you get an incredible guest house room, most times set in pool villas, for for a night.
Colombia
One’s if the few things that will endear Indonesia to your heart is its friendly people, incredibly pristine and lush jungles, stunning Spanish colonial cities and breathtaking beaches. Travellers will most definitely find the country affordable largely because of drop in its local currency (Colombian peso) in recent years — Which has in turn down quite a damage local economies — Which isn’t quite for Colombians who may wish to travel but travellers on a budget find this an easy it as an easy attraction to visit the country.
The drop in. The Colombia peso (not so good for local economies ) but perfect for travellers as it gives their holiday a great boost. So visiting Colombia with a dollar, pound, euro, yen or yuan, gives you a great deal anytime and any day.
Let’s not forget incredible places like Cartagena Travel Restaurant, beaches where seafood lovers eat to their maximum satisfaction delicious, seafood meals for just a few dollars, beautiful Spanish style guest houses only cost around $30 / night and you can enjoy scuba diving in the Caribbean here for as little as $24 / dive when buying a 10 dive package.
Leisure beneficial walk like doing the 4 day Ciudad Perdida trek, enjoy rooftop pools, funky bars, and luxurious rooms and a coffee tour in Salento (the latter is only $2).
Cuba
If your plan is to find an affordable destination in the Caribbean, to travel to then Cuba is your best bet. What is there not to love about Cuba, is it its amazing beaches, the unique Caribbean and Spanish vibe, friendly local people, tasty cooking and stunning landscapes?!
So if you’re Americans, then you could make do with People To People — which lots of people choose to travel under. You’ll need to build an itinerary containing activities that meet the criteria for People To People category — or get help from local experts to plan a legal trip (5% discount for Goats On The Road readers!).
South Africa
This list totally incomplete without South Africa. This country is one that back full of adventures and more amazing things that you probably never thought existed. You will most likely fall in love with its rugged and stunning coastline, incredible wildlife, extremely friendly people, tasty Indi-afro fusion food, decent roads, and great prices.
To enjoy every bit of the country, rent your own car and let the adventure begin.
Turkey
This country is one that is packed full with an incredibly alluring Mediterranean coastline, friendly people (especially in the east) and a mesmerising Islamic culture and architecture. And this blissful package comes at an interestingly affordable price – This is due to a drop in the Turkish Lira.
Foodies will enjoy delicious traditional Turkish food for as low as $5 and you could even share a meal with a friend because the portions here are often so massive. With about $20 per night, you will get a lovely guest house rooms.
Lifestyle
5 Top Places to Visit in the World – Most Beautiful Cities
When one travels, two things are sure to happen, you learn new stuff and you ease your soul of worries and anxiety. Sometimes the monotony of work and lifestyle takes a toll on our happiness, and that is one easy way to shorten lifespan. Travelling, especially to the top places to visit in the world gives you a whole new perspective to things and people — It makes you less judgmental and more willing and open to learning.
So, you have been thinking of taking a short break from work, and your usual way of life to try new places, meet new people and eat new foods but have no idea where to go — This article may be exactly what you needed to see today.
Here are 5 of the top places to visit in the World:
Paris
It isn’t called the city of light for no just reason. Apart from its exhilarating splendour, the city of Paris is gifted both in fine art collections and an excellent wide range of cuisines. With the River Seine running gently through the city, and stately museums, age-old churches, and blocks of Rococo- and Neoclassic-design architecture adorning its streets, Paris stands tall as one city to draw tourists from around the world anytime any day.
Let’s not forget the monumental Eiffel Tower or even the Versailles Palace. Always a place of world-class fashion, art cuisine and love.
Rome
The ‘Eternal city’ founded by twin brothers, Romulus and Remus and a history that dates back to the eras of Octavian, Julius Caesar and Hadrian, and many more. A visit to Rome assures you of the magical sight of structures like the Pantheon, the Roman Forum and some churches, among other historic monuments. Need I mention the amazing stack of art at the Vatican Museums, the Italian fare, and the gelato. No wonder it is one of the top places to visit in the world.
Home to some top-notch designer store, restaurants, and hotels, Rome is definitely a city to beat when it comes to history and monuments.
Dubai
A vacation in Dubai means one thing – play hard. With its state of the art building, cream-coloured Persian Gulf shoreline and beautiful jaw-dropping attractions, Dubai not ready to slow down.
Taking the world by storm, Dubai plays home to the world’s tallest tower, one of the world’s largest shopping malls, and one of the world’s largest man-made marinas.
Vacationing in Dubai means a feels of the natural sands of Jumeirah Beach, ever busy Gold and Spice Souks (marketplaces) at the exotic and gigantic Dubai Mall.
New York
If there’s one thing, tourists will take away from visiting the Big Apple, is its ability to big city charm with small-town magic. Home to some of the worlds most exotic indie boutiques, iconic bakeries, trendy coffee shops, landmarks, and towering skyscrapers.
Foodies will love to sit at one of those iconic restaurants and fashionistas wouldn’t miss out with the array of eye-popping shops at Fifth Avenue — New York is definitely the home of food, fashion, and the arts.
However, being the most populous city in the U.S., it is easy to get a little intimidated by its sound and sight, that is why you need stamina, to enable you to savour every bit of the city.
There are countless ways to spend time in New York and you could find yourself taking more adventures than you even planned. You may want to take a stroll through marquee galleries or trendy cocktail bars, and of course Times Square and it’s neon lights, shinning every minute. The interesting thing about this ‘city that never sleeps’ is that things never remain stagnant as what you see today, may become bigger and better tomorrow.
London
This two-millennia-old city easily combines antiques with the contemporary while offering you splendour and beauty. When you go to London, you will see the historic Tower of London and the avant-garde Tate Modern. You may know that Londoners love their tea but worry not because you’ll most likely find Starbucks and pressed juices in more than a few turnings.
What is a visit to London, if you do not see the British Museum, the historic Tower of London and of course the Buckingham Palace. Most tourists love to visit the city around March through May when the weather isn’t so harsh and late spring – along with summer. If you want to experience some really chilly weather, then December is your best bet as you are likely to experience good deals on airfare and accommodation in the fall and winter.
