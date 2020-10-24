Stolen Oba’s staff of office: Lagos ruling house issues ultimatum

The Akinshemoyin ruling house of Lagos Island has broken silence over the staff office of Oba of Lagos stolen by hoodlums during the Wednesday rage over the killing of peaceful protesters at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos.

The hoodlums had overturned Oba Rilwan Akiolu’s palace and carted away his staff of office.

Videos of some young men running out of the palace with the staff of the office were shared online.

The Oba of Lagos is yet to receive his staff of the office and the palace has asked that it be returned. Speaking in an interview with Arise TV on Friday, October 23, the chairman of the Isale Eko Descendants Union, Prince Yomi Tokosi said

The statement reads in full:

“Though we are in total support of the peaceful protest of the Nigerian youths tagged: #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality, we, Lagosians condemn with all sense of responsibility the gruesome murder of Nigerians, the hijack of the peaceful protest by hoodlums, destruction of public infrastructural facilities and property across the nation.

“We also condemn the looting of our traditional and ancestral heritage as it relates to the Oba of Lagos Palace; especially the carting away of the staff of office. We will not allow miscreants to destroy our Lagos ‘Onilu Onije Otu’.

“The acts of these elements are sacrilegious, taboo and abomination to the Yoruba race. These nefarious misfits’ conducts could lead to mayhem in the land if not timely checked and tranquility restored.

“We hereby call on the paramount Apena of Oshugbo, Opa, Akala and other traditional heads and custodians to immediately secure the Oba’s palace from further attack(s) in order to save the face of our traditional stool.

“The royal house, however called for the return of the stolen staff of authority to be deposited at the Apena of Lagos within 24 hours or the deviants will face the consequences of their action. A word is enough for the wise.”