BBNaija’s Gifty blames protesters for lives lost during #EndSARS protests

Former big brother Naija housemate, Gifty Powers, has blamed #EndSARS protesters for the series of lives lost during protests.

According to the mother of one, the protesters need to pray for wisdom as they didn’t listen when told to stay indoors.

According to her, Nigerians want to copy Americans, but they shouldn’t compare Nigeria to America., as there is a great difference.

Gifty who is currently in the U.S. with her daughter and lover, mocked protesters and questioned if their shoutings will bring back the lives lost.

Gifty was a housemate of BBNaija 2017 “See Gobbe” contestant. Read as she posted on her Instagram story below…