Stop using death of your child to blackmail Nigerians – Kiki Mordi tells D’banj

Kiki Mordi, Nigerian investigative journalist, had knocked music entertainer, Deji Banjo, aka D’banj for always having a reason to bring the death of his son on every conversation.

D’banj lost his son, Daniel Oyebanjo III, on June 25th, 2019 to a tragic domestic accident at his residence in Lagos. The one-year-old was playing around a swimming pool when he fell in and drowned.

In a recent tweet, the singer lent a voice to the ongoing protest against police brutality as he expressed an understanding of the feeling of losing a child.

He wrote, “I know what it means to be in pain,to lose a child and a loved one..so I know the pain my brothers and sisters are going through and my heart is heavy . I pray God grants us the healing and restoration we so deeply need in our country and that our light can once again shine.”

In reaction, Kiki Mordi shunned the Koko master against using the loss of his son as emotional blackmail.

“Everyday you use your child to emotionally blackmail Nigerians. You’re very scary,” She wrote.