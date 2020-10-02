Erica Nlewedim lambasted & accused of being desperate to get more fans on Instagram by social media users

Disqualified housemate of Big Brother Naija lockdown season, Erica Nlewedim has been lambasted and accused of being desperate to get more fans for sponsoring her posts on Instagram by social media users.

She was called out after one of her posts being sponsored by Instagram popped on a woman’s feed.

Reacting to this, some Nigerians bashed Erica for paying for promotion because she wants to compete with winner of the show, Laycon.

Erica was disqualified from the reality show for confronting fellow housemate Laycon, over claims she tried to kiss him.

She was also found guilty of breaking the house rules, bullying, provocation and engaging with the production crew.