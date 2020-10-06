Erica continues to win despite the tribulations she has faced, signs endorsement deal with Kuku’s hair

Erica Nlewedim continues to win despite the tribulations she has faced.

The actress took to her Instagram to announce her new endorsement deal with premium hair company, Kuku’s hair, which had collaborated with stars like Linda Ikeji, Toke Makinwa, and many others.

Erica said in her post:

I am excited to announce my addition to the @kukushair family as their brand ambassador.

Every lady deserves to wear and be adorned with good hair as it is first the crown of beauty.

Good hair speaks many silent words.

Kukus hair is Nigeria’s number one luxury hair brand.

Looking forward to having an amazing ride!!

Congratulations to the hottest Nigerian superstar! And check out her photos below: