Era Of Oppressor Is Over – CDQ Encourages Youths To Prepare For 2023 Elections

Popular Nigerian singer, CDQ Olowo ask Nigerian youths to prepare come 2023.

Taking to his twitter handle, the singer encourages Nigerian youths to get their PVC against the upcoming 2023 elections.

According to him, the youths would form their own forces and stand side by side with any security forces assigned to every polling units.

Speaking further, the ‘Na wo e soke’ crooner said the era of oppression is over.

In conclusion, he said in Yoruba; ”Nigeria belongs to us all”

Read his tweet below;

“Against 2023 anyone above 18yrs make sure u all get ur pvc… Then we youth go form our own forces too standing side by side with any securities guiding all voting points… era of oppressor is over!!! Nigeria yi ti gbogbo wa ni”