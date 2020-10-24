Entertainment
Entertainment: Top 5 Trending Stories Of The Week
As the week comes to an end, here is a list of the top 5 trending stories you might have missed.
Kindly click on the link to read the full stories.
“Bad Governance Made Me Birth My Son In South Africa With Someone Else’s Name” -Actor Yomi Fabiyi
Popular Yoruba actor, Yomi Fabiyi recently took to Instagram to recall how the bad governance in Nigeria forced him to welcome his first son in South Africa.
Actor IK Ogbonna Knocks Troll Who Says He Is ‘Gay’
Popular Nigerian actor, Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna, alias IK Ogbonna, slammed an internet troll who labeled him as gay.
‘Lekki Tollgate Is Not Sambisa Forest’ – Actor Frank Donga Reacts To Lekki Shooting
Nollywood actor, Kunle Idowu, also known by the stage name Frank Donga, has reacted to the shooting at Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
Actress Doris Ogala Calls Out Uche Elendu For Allegedly Lying That Her Store Was Looted
Nigerian actress, Doris Ogala called out her colleague, Uche Elendu and she accused her of lying to the public that her store was looted and vandalized by hoodlums.
Omotola Apologizes For Her Insensitive Tweet About The Lekki Tollgate Shooting
Popular Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has apologized for her insensitive remark about the shooting that took place at Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday.
Kim Kardashian Appreciates Her Sisters For Throwing Her A Surprise 40th Birthday Party
American entrepreneur and reality TV star, Kim Kardashian, has appreciated her sisters and her mother for organizing a surprise birthday party for her as she turns 40 in 2020.
The fashion entrepreneur took to her Twitter page to appreciate Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian as she shared photos from her birthday night.
Read Also: ‘I Love You So Much’ – Kim Kardashian Tells Kanye West On Her 40th Birthday
In her words:
“All I can say is WOW! My mom and my sisters threw me the most epic surprise party that was so special in my heart. We showed it on E as a special so you guys got to see the behind the scenes of how it really went down.”
See her tweet below:
Entertainment
Masterkraft Seeks Justice For Lekki Massacre Victims
Nigerian record music producer, Masterkraft, has prayed for justice for the victims who were killed or left injured in the Lekki Massacre that took place on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
The music producer and disc jockey, whose real name is Sunday Ginikachukwu Nweke, took to his official Twitter page to ask to God to pay back the perpetrators of the tragic incident in their own coin.
Read Also: Davido Confirms Masterkraft Was His Piano Lesson Teacher When He Was A Kid
In his words:
“God, is there a way to look into matters as urgent??! Can u be merciless at this time?? People died while peacefully protesting and yet no one is accountable!!!!! Can u eliminate this rotten eggs who treat humans created in ur image as shit??! Hurrrr”
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
#EndSARS: ‘Please Stop The Violence’, Dammy Krane Pleads
Nigerian musician, Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, better known as Dammy Krane, has begged everyone to stop the violence in honor of those who died in the Lekki Massacre.
The artist took to his Twitter page to release a statement that reads:
“GREETINGS MY PEOPLE OF LAGOS, WE MOURN THE LIVES OF THE TRAGEDY OF OCTOBER 20, 2020 THAT OCCURRED AT THE LEKKI TOLL GATE.
NO MATTER HOW GREAT THE CHALLENGES ARE WE HAVE ALWAYS BEEN A PEOPLE THAT ENDURE, WE HAVE ENDURED WITH PATIENCE AND HOPE FOR A BRIGHTER TOMORROW FOR OUR PEOPLE.
IN ALL STRUGGLES WE BEAR CASUALTIES AND WE ARE FEELING THE PRESENT PAIN OF OUR DECEASED BROTHERS AND SISTERS.
Read Also: I Am The Most Consistent Artiste Of My Generation: Dammy Krane
I ASK OF THE MASSES AT THIS PRESENT TIME TO CEASE THE BURNING AND LOOTING. OUR HEARTS ARE HEAVY AND WE ARE BLEEDING EXTERNALLY, LET US COME TOGETHER FOR PEACE.”
See his full statement below:
