Entertainment: Top 5 Trending Stories Of The Week

As the week comes to an end, here is a list of the top 5 trending stories you might have missed.

Kindly click on the link to read the full stories.

“Bad Governance Made Me Birth My Son In South Africa With Someone Else’s Name” -Actor Yomi Fabiyi

Popular Yoruba actor, Yomi Fabiyi recently took to Instagram to recall how the bad governance in Nigeria forced him to welcome his first son in South Africa.

Actor IK Ogbonna Knocks Troll Who Says He Is ‘Gay’

Popular Nigerian actor, Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna, alias IK Ogbonna, slammed an internet troll who labeled him as gay.

‘Lekki Tollgate Is Not Sambisa Forest’ – Actor Frank Donga Reacts To Lekki Shooting

Nollywood actor, Kunle Idowu, also known by the stage name Frank Donga, has reacted to the shooting at Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Actress Doris Ogala Calls Out Uche Elendu For Allegedly Lying That Her Store Was Looted

Nigerian actress, Doris Ogala called out her colleague, Uche Elendu and she accused her of lying to the public that her store was looted and vandalized by hoodlums.

Omotola Apologizes For Her Insensitive Tweet About The Lekki Tollgate Shooting

Popular Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has apologized for her insensitive remark about the shooting that took place at Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday.