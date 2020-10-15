EndSWAT: Why Nigerians Are Still Protesting – Adesua Etomi

Nigerian actress, Adesua Etomi, has revealed why the protests against SWAT, SARS, and police brutality have not stopped.

The movie star took to her Twitter page to state that it is because no police officer has been sanctioned despite the fact that innocent people have lost their lives.

“Just incase you’re forgetting why we’re still fighting, innocent people are dead, innocent people were assaulted and we don’t know of any police officer that has lost their job or been charged. Good morning. #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria #EndSWAT“, she tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Adesua Etomi has thus joined actresses Genevieve Nnaji and Beverly Naya to highlight the main point of the fight as the loss of innocent lives.

