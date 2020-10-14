EndSWAT: We Hear Promises But We Need To See Actions Taken – Tacha

Reality star, Tacha Akide has called on the Federal Government to go beyond the rhetorics and take steps in tackling issues raised by #EndSWAT protesters in the country.

Recall that on Tuesday evening, IGP Mohammed Adamu announced the creation of the Special Weapons and Tactic unit (SWAT) to replace the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

However, hours after the announcement of the unit, young Nigerians on social media took to social media to call for the scrapping of the new unit and implement their demands.

Speaking on Channels TV Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, Tacha demanded actions that can be seen by all to be taken by the government.

“At the moment, we have given the government time. We are all in Nigeria; we hear promises; we need to see actions being taken. Legit action being taken.

“I understand it is not going to happen overnight. There are certain procedures; there are certain stages to how all of this stuff can be achieved.

“At the same time, it is promises that we get to hear. We need to see action, actually. And trust me, the youths are not leaving the streets until we see action.”

She also demanded the sanction of officers involved in shooting protesters during the now nationwide protest against police brutality.

“It could have been anybody,” she lamented, reiterating calls for the reformation of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and government’s implementation of the demands made by the agitators.

“Those officers need to be brought to the book. The police force needs to be reformed; we need justice for the lives that have been lost. We are not leaving the streets anytime soon, I think so.

“We have our demands and we need the government to start working on them.”