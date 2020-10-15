#EndSWAT: Thugs Attack Protesters In Lagos (Video)

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
hoodlums attacking #EndSWAT protesters in Lagos

Hoodlums have reportedly attacked the #EndSWAT protesters gathered at the Lagos State Secretariat in Alausa.

Recall that despite the disbanding of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad and creation of the Special Weapons and Tactics Unit, the protests have continued to demand wider police reform.

As they began to gather at Alausa on Friday morning, hoodlums armed with different weapons emerged from the Lagos State Bus to attack the protesters who scampered away for safety.

This development has caused outrage on social media.

Watch the video below:

