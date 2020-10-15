EndSWAT: Things Will Fall Apart – Fani-Kayode Warns Buhari Govt

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration that it may get worse if it fails to handle the ongoing protest with the urgency and seriousness it deserved.

The former Minister gave this warning via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The #EndSARS protests have been going on across different cities in the country for over a week.

He noted that despite the killings by armed police personnel and attacks by pro-SARs thugs, the protest is gathering momentum.

“10 people murdered in the last few days during the#EndSARS#EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria protests,” Fani Kayode tweeted.

“Armed thugs sent out to disrupt the protests in Abuja yet the protests are growing.

“If this matter is not handled with the urgency and seriousness it deserves, things will fall apart,” he said.