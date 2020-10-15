EndSWAT: ‘The IGP Thinks This Is Business As Usual’ – M.I Abaga

Veteran rapper, MI Abaga, has agreed with the call for the IGP to resign.
Taking to Twitter, the hip hop artist writes that the IGP, Mohammed Adamu, has displayed insensitivity to the cries of the protesters.
According to the self-proclaimed ‘Mr Incredible’, no arrest of erring officers has been made since the protests officially started over a week ago.
His tweet reads:
“I have been seeing a lot of people calling for the IGP to resign.. I have to agree.. the protest has been going on for over a week and not one single arrest of erring officers has been made.. not one single victim met with.. they think this is business as usual #EndSarsNow”
See his tweet below: