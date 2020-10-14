EndSWAT: Stay Home Or Avoid Ikeja, LASTMA Tells Lagosians

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has asked Lagosians to stay at home or avoid some routes as the #EndSARS protest continues across the state.

This was made known on Wednesday by the General Manager of LASTMA, Olajide Ojuyoye, during an appearance on Channels TV.

Also Read: #EndSWAT: We Hear Promises But We Need To See Actions Taken – Tacha

This advice is coming following young Nigerians’ decision to take to the streets to protest extrajudicial killings and brutality by the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Following pressure from protesters the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, disbanded SARS and announced the formation of a new unit called Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team.

However, the protest has still continued across the country.