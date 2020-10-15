EndSWAT: Sanwo-Olu Condemns Attack On Protesters In Alausa

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has condemned the attack on #EndSWAT protesters in Lagos by hoodlums on Thursday morning.

Recall that it was reported that armed hoodlums stormed the premises of the Lagos State Government in Alausa on Thursday to disrupt and disperse protesters in the area.

He also stated that the state did not sponsor armed thugs to attack protesters in the Alausa area of the state.

He made this known via a statement on his official Twitter handle on Thursday afternoon.

The statement also noted that Sanwo-Olu would be addressing the protesters on Thursday evening.

See the statement below:

I have received reports involving a bus in our state bus service. Our buses will never be involved in such activities and I have instructed the state team to get to the root of it. I will address our residents live today on developments. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 15, 2020