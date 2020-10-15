EndSWAT: ‘Nobody Should Negotiate On Our Behalf’ – Rapper IllBliss

Nigerian rapper, IllBliss, has echoed similar words from his colleagues regarding the ongoing protests against SARS/SWAT and police brutality.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday morning, the hip hop artist cum actor who recently welcomed a new child with his wife emphasizes that the movement should not have a recognized leader, adding that every single protester is a leader.

According to the entertainer, closed door meetings cannot occur when there is no known leader. His tweet reads:

Read Also: Rapper IllBliss Welcomes Baby Girl (Photo)

“Remember… we have not nominated anyone to represent us. Dont negotiate on our behalf. This way there will be no closed door meetings. This way nobody gets contracts and oil Wells on the side. Everyone of us is a LEADER! In every revolution there are turncoats and betrayal.”

See his tweet below: