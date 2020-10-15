EndSWAT: No SARS Officer Will Be Part Of New Tactical Team – Police

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has announced that no member of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) will be a part of the newly constituted Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team.

This announcement is coming following a nationwide protest that has lasted for days.

Recall that the IGP dissolved the infamous subunit of the force, SARS, however, two days later he set up a SWAT unit.

However, this move has not gone down well with the protesting youths as many described it as a change of name thus leading them to change the mantra from #EndSARS to #EndSWAT.

The call for the disbanding of the new unit is hinged on the arguments suggesting that the decision to immediately replace SARS operatives with SWAT is hasty and unpremeditated.

Reacting to the outcry, the spokesman of the Police Force, DCP Frank Mba put out a statement to clarify and allay the fears of protesters.

He noted that the operations of the Tactical Team will be strictly intelligence-driven. Members of the new Tactical Team are also expected not to embark on routine patrols.

He also announced that they are barred from the indiscriminate and unlawful search of phones, laptops, and other smart devices.

Mr. Mba’s communique also states that those who will be members of the new Tactical Team must be free of any pending disciplinary matter especially those that touch on misuse of firearms and abuse of human rights.