EndSWAT: ‘Nigerian Youths Are Not Lazy’, Peter Okoye Tells Buhari (Video)

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye alias Mr P, has stated that Nigerian youths are not lazy. His statement has been taken from a reporter of Gidi Feed TV while on a protest ground.

The musician and dancer also revealed that he pays the salary of over a hundred and fifty staff.

He also added that he is one of the lucky few to not have to roam around the streets in a bid to get employment after spending years in the university to get a degree.

In his words:

“Look around, do we look lazy? Let’s shut this country down for five days. By the time they look left and right, they are not making profit anymore they’ll understand. Let me say it. We are not lazy, Mr President, I’m sorry sir. We are not lazy.”

Watch the video below: