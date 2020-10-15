EndSWAT: New Tactical Team Should Not Be ‘Old Wine In New Bottle’, RCCG Tells FG

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has told called on protesters to “comport themselves orderly” as they call for widespread police reforms.

Adeboye made this statement while reacting to the protests to scrap the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which has been going on for over a week.

His reaction was contained in a statement on Wednesday night, signed by Pastor Johnson F Odesola, the Assistant General Overseer (Administration and Personnel).

Adeboye said RCCG supports Nigerians protesting against police brutality and called for a restructuring of the Police Force.

The statement added that “the church welcomes the disbandment of the SARS, and notes the establishment of a new outfit called The Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), but advises that it should not become a case of old wine in a new bottle.”