EndSWAT: Negotiate With Protesters – Falana Tells FG

Popular Human Rights activist, Femi Falana has called on the Federal Government to negotiate with the protesting Nigerian youths who are demanding an end to police brutality in the country.

He urged the Federal Government to talk with #EndSARS protesters and grant their demands, the same way it negotiates with terrorists.

Falana said this on Wednesday during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

“The government must engage in dialogue with leaders of the protesting groups,” he said. “After all, the government negotiates with terrorists so why don’t you negotiate with patriots like the young men and women that are protesting all over the country.”

Speaking on how to end the nationwide protests, the Human Rights lawyer stated that the talks by the government should be backed by steps that meet the demands of Nigerians.

He expressed that the first step is to ensure that protesters are protected.

Another, according to him, is for a full-fledged inquiry into the outright killings of Nigerians by police officers.