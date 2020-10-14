EndSWAT: How is there a future when all our leaders are at the near end of their careers – Tekno to FG

Augustine Miles Kelechi popularly known as Tekno seems to have a lot of questions about the leadership of Nigeria as he quizzes how the country can have a future with old people as their leaders.

Tekno in a recent tweet quizzed how their country Nigeria could have a future when all their leaders are at the end of their careers that nothing matters to them at all.

According to him, how can the leaders want something new when they are all old and aren’t going to be favored with the new changes the youths are asking for.

It seems now the protest is not about ending SARS and police brutality alone but rather to reform the whole country for a better Nigeria for the youth and the next generation.