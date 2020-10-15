EndSWAT: ‘Fem’, Davido Replies Adamu Garba’s Message To Twitter CEO

Nigerian musician, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has reacted to the message from Adamu Garba to the CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey.

Information Nigeria recalls Jack had supported the ongoing #EndSARS/#EndSWAT protests by tweeting about how to financially donate to Feminist Coalition via Bitcoin. He also tweeted #EndSARS.

The former presidential aspirant did not find Jack’s solidarity impressive as he tweeted directly at the Twitter CEO to stay away from Nigerian politics.

“Dear @jack, It’ll do you a lot more good if you stay away from Nigerian Politics“, his first sentence reads.

Davido quoted his tweet and wrote:

“My friend FEM”

