#EndSARS: ‘Your Protest Cannot Bring Back The Dead’ – BBNaija’s Gifty
Former BBNaija housemate, Gifty Powers, has shared her take on the current #EndSARS movement. The reality TV star took to her Instagram story to criticize the protesters for being adamant in spite of the dangers involved in their quests.
In her words:
“Na now una dey stay indoors….nooooo continue protesting.. When you are praying to God eh, pray for wisdom too. It’s too late..you all have woken the lion up… Ok did your protest bring back the dead? Una wan do wenti America don do… Don’t compare Nigeria with America ooo…there is a great giant difference….
Nooo they shouldn’t stay home oooo… The protest should continue. When I was saying that everyone should go home in one piece, dem say I dey talk like mad woman… Oya naaaa see the result here… Everything in this life no be gra-gra oooo.. Life na planning…all the shouting wey una dey do, e bring back the people wey don die?”
See her post below:
‘I Love You So Much’ – Kim Kardashian Tells Kanye West On Her 40th Birthday
Reality TV star and fashion entrepreneur, Kim Kardashian, has on her birthday shared with the world how much she loves her husband, Kanye West.
The mother of four was wished a happy birthday by her billionaire husband on Twitter. The rapper and political aspirant took to his Twitter page on Kim’s 40th birthday to share a photo of them locking lips in a tight embrace.
He captions the photo:
“Been doing empty stadiums Happy 40th birthday!!! I love you so much”
She replied the tweet thus:
“I love you so much”
Information Nigeria recalls Kim recently shared her experience nursing Kanye when he was diagnosed of COVID-19.
See their exchange below:
‘We All Have Mothers’, Tiwa Savage Replies Beyonce’s Mum Over #EndSARS
Nigerian musician, Tiwa Savage, has replied Beyonce’s mum, Tina Lawson, over the current #EndSARS issue in Nigeria. Information Nigeria recalls the Afro beats singer had called on Beyonce via Instagram Live to lend her voice to the matter, citing the fact the American pop star was celebrated by Nigerians in July for releasing the ‘Black Is King’ visual album featuring notable Nigerian artists and creatives.
In defense of her daughter, Tina Lawson took to her Instagram page to berate Tiwa Savage for calling out Beyonce on social media when she could have reached out privately since both artists have worked together.
Tiwa Savage has, however, replied via her Twitter handle. Quoting a tweet detailing Tina Lawson’s response, the ‘Lova Lova’ crooner writes:
“We all have mothers o”
See Tiwa Savage’s tweet below:
Naomi Campbell Reacts After Being Tagged A “Culture Vulture” By Davido’s Manager, Asa Asika
English model and actress, Naomi Campbell has responded after she was labelled as a “culture vulture” by singer, Davido’s manager, Asa Asika.
This comes after Asika took Twitter to call out Campbell and singer, Beyoncé over their loud silence on the #EndSARS campaign and for speaking up after things went left.
The entrepreneur tweeted;
“I hope you guys no longer expect anything from all these culture vultures, I hope you have learnt. They owe us nothing, it’s a taking game from them, how can they gain etc.
Once they can’t gain anymore on to the next one – yes I’m referring to people like Beyoncé and Naomi”
Reacting to the tweet, Noami Campbell said she has loved the African continent ever since her first visit in 1993, and she will also continue to extend her support in anyway possible.
See the exchange below:
