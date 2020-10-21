EndSARS: You Won’t Escape – Fani-Kayode Tells Buhari, Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Over Lekki Shootings

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos State.

Fani-Kayode in his statement noted that people involved in the killing of Nigerians will not escape the punishment of God.

On Tuesday night, men of the Nigerian army opened fire at the protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, leaving many injured.

He wrote:

“For the blood that Buhari, Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu, and Osinbajo spilled in Lekki today there will be consequences.

“They will pay a heavy price. Lagos is my home. I was born there. I grew up there. These are my people. You will NEVER escape divine retribution, God’s vengeance, and God’s judgment.”