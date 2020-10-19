EndSARS: ‘You Deserve This Government If You Disturb Peaceful Protesters’ – Actress Uche Jumbo

Nollywood actress, Uche Jumbo, has a message for those who have been disturbing peaceful protesters across Nigeria. The movie star cum filmmaker wants them to know that they deserve the current government administration if they allow themselves to be used as tools of destruction against the #EndSARS protests.

Taking to Twitter on Monday afternoon, she writes:

“You let the government use you to disturb #EndSARS peaceful protesters in ANY state in Nigeria, you deserve this government.”

Information Nigeria recalls the film star also addressed those paying thugs to disrupt the peaceful protests. She said they will suffer financial losses if their money is ill-gotten as a result of embezzlement of public funds.

See her tweet below: