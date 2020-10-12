EndSARS: ‘You Are Powerful’ – Timi Dakolo Tells Nigerian Youths

Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, has addressed Nigerian youths regarding the issue of SARS and police brutality. The Afro-R&B artist took to his Twitter page to urge Nigerian youths to continue with the protests.

He also seized the opportunity to remind youths of their power to change any situation or policy that does not favor them.

His tweet reads:

“Dear Nigerian youths, You are that Powerful. Never forget that.”

He also tweeted:

“Dear Nigerian youths, This Nigeria is Ours. Together we can and we must. we are all we have and So aluta continua”

Timi Dakolo has been actively participating in the physical protests against SARS and police brutality.

See his tweets below: