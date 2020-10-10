EndSARS: Wizkid to join protest in UK, Davido to set up dialogue with top Nigerian government officials

Nigerian celebrities have continued to lend their voices to the ongoing EndSARS outcry in the country and it does not seem like they are backing down any time soon.

Just recently, singer Wizkid who has been vocal about a need for a complete scrap of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) gave his assurance that he will be part of an upcoming protest in the United Kingdom (UK) scheduled to hold on Sunday, October 12.

The singer made this known while responding to a post by the convener of the protest, Dipo Awojide, on Twitter.

Just like Wizkid is using his platform to amplify the voices of Nigerian youths, singer Davido who is back home in the country is also doing the same.

The singer recently tweeted that there is a need to dialogue with top government officials of the country as soon as possible. Davido also added that the meeting must be held face to face as opposed to a virtual arrangement.

“We need dialogue with the top ASAP … no zoom no phone call no ig live … we want face to face.”

Reacting to a follower, the Fem crooner gave his assurance to make the meeting happen.