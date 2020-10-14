EndSARS: Wike Backtracks, Addresses Port Harcourt Protesters

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, addressed protesters in front of the Government House, Port Harcourt, despite his ban on #EndSARS protest in the state.

Recall that on Monday evening, Rivers State Government stated that it was banning all #EndSARS protest in the state following the disbanding of the unit by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

However, on Tuesday morning, protesters marched to the Government House, where they presented their grievances against police brutality, to the Rivers State government.

They were addressed by Mr. Wike who called for a “total” reform of the Nigeria Police.

Also Read: Rapper Falz Slams Wike For Banning #EndSARS Protest

Addressing the protesters, Wike alleged that the federal government thought he was playing politics with attacks in his state.

Describing the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) as a bad unit, Wike said no other governor has spoken against the excesses of SARS like he has done.

He said he pledged support for the protesters because “SARS has killed more people in Rivers than in any other state.”