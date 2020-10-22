EndSARS: ‘Why Is Everyone Begging The Youths To Remain Calm?’ – Comedian CrazeClown

Nigerian comedian, Emmanuel Ogonna Iwueke, popularly known as CrazeClown, has stated that it is futile begging the youths to stay calm when they are not the ones with weapons.

The 28-year-old comic skit maker, who is also a certified medical doctor, took to his Twitter page to reveal how sad and devastated he is by the happenings so far.

In his words:

“Why is everyone begging the youths to remain ‘Calm’ when we are not the ones with the weapon?? Whyyyy? Whyyy? Make it make sense? #EndSars #LekkiMassacre”

His question is targeted at those urging the youths to stay calm and retreat in order to avoid more violence.

See his tweet below: