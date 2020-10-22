Entertainment
#EndSARS: ‘Why Is Everyone Begging The Youths To Remain Calm?’ – Comedian CrazeClown
Nigerian comedian, Emmanuel Ogonna Iwueke, popularly known as CrazeClown, has stated that it is futile begging the youths to stay calm when they are not the ones with weapons.
The 28-year-old comic skit maker, who is also a certified medical doctor, took to his Twitter page to reveal how sad and devastated he is by the happenings so far.
In his words:
“Why is everyone begging the youths to remain ‘Calm’ when we are not the ones with the weapon?? Whyyyy? Whyyy? Make it make sense? #EndSars #LekkiMassacre”
His question is targeted at those urging the youths to stay calm and retreat in order to avoid more violence.
See his tweet below:
‘Stop Dealing With Every Feedback’, Sarkodie Advises On How To Handle Internet Trolls
Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has advised on how to handle internet trolls. The award-winning rapper believes it is best to stop dealing with every feedback received from them.
According to him, there are different kinds of people on the internet because the internet does not filter people that sign up.
Therefore, he thinks it is best to get one’s message across at the targeted audience who would not misconstrue one’s points.
Taking to his official Twitter page, he writes:
“The internet doesn’t filter the people that sign up so you are guaranteed to have all types of species on here so always remember to get your message across to those targeted and stop dealing with every feedback”
See his tweet below:
#EndSARS: ‘God Has Not Lost Control’ – Kate Henshaw
Nigerian actress, Kate Henshaw, has offered hope to Nigerians who are finding it hard to move on from the Lekki Tollgate shooting. The movie star wants them to know that God has not lost control of things.
She also shared how she is numb and still in shock, especially as the events replay in her mind. She used the same medium to appreciate those who reached out to check on her.
She is also hopeful that Nigeria will be rid of evil, even as she continues to tweet the hashtag #EndSARS.
Taking to Twitter, she writes:
“Nothing good about the morning. Numb and in shock still as the events of Tuesday #LekkiMassacre2020 replay in my mind. Thank you to all who reached out to check on me. One thing is sure, God has not lost control. Nigeria will be rid of evil! #EndSARS”
See her tweet below:
‘Nigeria Needs To Change Quickly’ – Actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde
Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has called for an urgent change in Nigeria following the tragic incidents that claimed the lives of innocent youths such as Oke Obi-Enadhuze.
Taking to Twitter, the movie star says Nigeria cannot afford to lose more innocent lives. In her words:
“Nigeria needs to change quickly! We can’t continue to lose some of the best, we can’t continue to lose anyone because WE DO NOT VALUE HUMAN LIFE! I’m livid. There has to be More we can do. #Weneedbiggerstrategies #TakebackNigeria #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria”
She further shared some words on the state of affairs in Africa, calling for healing in Africa.
See her tweets below:
