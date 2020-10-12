EndSARS: ‘Why Are Church Leaders Silent?’ – Daddy Freeze

Popular media personality, Daddy Freeze, has bemoaned the silence of church leaders regarding the #EndSARS protests.

The ace broadcaster and convener of the ‘Free The Sheeple’ movement took to his official Twitter page on Monday morning to persuade church leaders to stand with the people and speak about the trending issue.

His tweet reads thus:

“The silence from the Churches/GOs regarding #EndSARS is so loud! Except for a few that spoke earlier, everyone else in church leadership is so conspicously silent? Please, I plead with you, Stand with the people like Martin Luther King did! He was a reverend! ~FRZ #SARSMUSTEND”

See his tweet below: