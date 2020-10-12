EndSARS: ‘When Wizkid Came, Everything Changed’ – Influencer Recounts Experience At London Protest

Popular Twitter influencer, Dipo Awojide, has recounted his experience with Wizkid at the physical protest against SARS held in London on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

The Career Coach took to Twitter to share how the protest ground was going out of control until Wizkid arrived.

His tweet reads:

“@wizkidayo saved my ass. We lost control of everything for like 40 mins. We could not control people; many were angry. Some guys came & started throwing eggs at police officers & Nigeria House. We ended the protest, people said they won’t leave. Wizkid came, everything changed!”

His narration is in response to a tweet emphasizing the importance of Davido’s presence at the physical protest ground in Abuja.

