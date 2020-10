Top Nigerian Singer, Simi, has taken to her social media page to seemingly speak against the idea of #EndSars protesters appointing representatives to dialogue with the Government.

According to the mother-of-one, the Government should be open enough to speak to everyone via a press conference.

Her post on Twitter reads ;

I don’t know how I feel about having appointed representatives. I know the intent is good, but I believe that whatever the Nigerian Govt wants to say, they should say to everyone. Organize press conference and talk to all of us, cos this shoe is pinching everybody differently.

If we choose anyone, it’s not far fetched to assume that they will automatically be burdened with the responsibility of the outcome of this movement. Divided we scatter.

