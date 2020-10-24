EndSARS: What Obasanjo Told Buhari At Virtual Meeting – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has commended ex-President, Olusegun Obasanjo for telling President Muhammadu Buhari the truth during a meeting on Friday.

Recall that Buhari had met with former leaders of Nigeria including Gen. Yakubu Gowon, Obasanjo, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, Chief Ernest Shonekan, Gen. Abulsalami Abubakar, and former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday over the tension in the country.

Giving details in a tweet on Saturday, Fani-Kayode accused Buhari of telling former leaders that #End SARS protesters were turning violent across the country.

He wrote:

“Glad that OBJ told Buhari the bitter truth at their meeting after he claimed that the protests were turning violent.

“OBJ countered by telling him that the protests were peaceful until sponsored and violent thugs and hoodlums turned on the protesters and started attacking them.”