EndSARS: We’re Ready To Defend Nigeria’s Democracy At All Cost, Says Army

As the #EndSARS protests spread across the nation, the Nigerian army has stated that it is ready to defend the country and its democracy at all cost.

This was contained in a statement on Wednesday, by Sagir Musa, acting director of army public relations.

He warned that subversive elements and trouble makers to desist from any action that will affect the country.

This warning is coming at a time a lot of Nigerian youths have been protesting against police brutality across the country.

Also Read: Please send disbanded SARS officers to us to fight Boko Haram — Gov. Zulum of Borno State

Musa said the army is “highly” committed to the sustenance of peace and security.

“The Nigerian Army (NA) wishes to reassure law-abiding citizens that it is highly committed to the sustenance of peace, security and defence of democracy in Nigeria,” he said.

“As a responsible and law abiding organisation, the NA reaffirms its unalloyed loyalty and commitment to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari and the constitution of the country.

“The NA hereby warns all subversive elements and trouble makers to desist from such acts as it remains highly committed to defending the country and her democracy at all cost.

“The NA is ready to fully support the civil authority in whatever capacity to maintain law and order and deal with any situation decisively. All officers and men are directed never to be distracted by anti-democratic forces and agents of disunity.”