#EndSARS: ‘We Want To Change Established Systems’ – Singer Bez
Nigerian singer, Bez Idakula, has lent his voice to the ongoing protests against SARS and police brutality. Taking to Twitter, the 36-year-old R&B and alternative soul singer and songwriter shares that the ongoing fight is not just physical.
According to him, the ongoing movement is a battle against old systems that have been established for decades. In his words:
“I’m sorry but this is more than a physical battle. We want to change systems, mindsets…strong holds that have been established for decades, this is not a joke. For anyone who cares, pray for wisdom to know what to do, and move in faith even if it makes no common sense. #EndSARS”
#EndSARS: ‘The Lives That Have Been Lost Are Priceless’ – Adesua Etomi
Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi, has stated that the lives that have been lost due to police brutality cannot be priced. This is in reaction to the news of how much has been lost by Lagos state as a result of the toll gate closure.
Taking to Twitter, the award-winning movie star writes:
“Many lives have been lost. We can’t put a price on that. #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria”
The actress has also empathized with #EndSARS protesters in Abuja. “My goodness. Abuja protesters. Plssss try to stay safe. During these peaceful protests, you have faced one thing or the other every single day. We are all rooting for you. #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria“, she tweeted further.
“I Run My Race Alone, I Compete With No One” – BBNaija’s Gifty
Ex-BBNaija housemate, Gifty Powers recently shared a couple of photos of herself along with some words of affirmation via Instagram.
In the photos, the reality TV star rocked a blue loose-fit top and a pair of blue jeans.
Gifty noted that she is in no competition with anyone and her only goal is to be an amazing mother to her kids.
In her words;
“I compete with no one. I run my Race alone. I have no desire to play the game of being better than anyone, in any way, any form, or shape. My only aim is to be an amazing mother to my kids and family.
Remember, if Allah brought you to it, then he will surely see you through it. You don’t have to stress to be perfect. You are lovely the way you are! #ENDSARS.”
“Those Inmates In Benin Were Illegally Released By Authorities” – BBNaija’s Tacha Claims
Nigerian reality TV star, Tacha has reacted to reports on the prison break which occurred at a correctional center in Benin city, Edo state on Monday.
It was learnt that some hoodlums, who hijacked the peaceful ENDSARS protest in the state, broke into Oko prison through a perimeter fence and set a number of inmates free.
Reacting to this, Tacha accused the authorities of masterminding the act to sabotage the peaceful protest.
The reality TV star tweeted;
“what’s happening in Benin is what these Leaders want!!!
They want the Ruckus so that we loose FOCUS
NIGERIAN YOUTHS DO NOT FALL FOR THESE ANTICS! StayFOCCUSED
Benin please be safe
#EndSARS
Risking the Lives of innocent citizens in Benin just to proof a stupid point is highly alarming and Disappointing!! I am disappointed in this Government!!! #EndSARS
Those INMATES in Benin were ILLEGALLY released by authorities!! Just to SABOTAGE THE PEACEFUL PROTEST! we are not fools!!”
