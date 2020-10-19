EndSARS: ‘We Want To Change Established Systems’ – Singer Bez

Nigerian singer, Bez Idakula, has lent his voice to the ongoing protests against SARS and police brutality. Taking to Twitter, the 36-year-old R&B and alternative soul singer and songwriter shares that the ongoing fight is not just physical.

According to him, the ongoing movement is a battle against old systems that have been established for decades. In his words:

“I’m sorry but this is more than a physical battle. We want to change systems, mindsets…strong holds that have been established for decades, this is not a joke. For anyone who cares, pray for wisdom to know what to do, and move in faith even if it makes no common sense. #EndSARS”

See his tweet below: