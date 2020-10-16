EndSARS: ‘We Need More Help From International Celebrities’ – Actress Beverly Naya

Nollywood actress, Beverly Naya, has stated that Nigerians need more help from international celebrities regarding the protests against SARS/SWAT and police brutality.

Information Nigeria recalls popular singer, Tiwa Savage, had called on American pop star, Beyonce, to lend her support to the trending #EndSARS movement via her Instagram Live.

Read Also: Actress Beverly Naya Reacts To CNN Report On Bill Gates, Says ‘The Rich Get Richer While The Poor Get Poorer’

Concurring with Tiwa Savage, Beverly Naya takes to Twitter to write:

“Tiwa Savage’s video was so heartfelt and powerful, she made a lot of thought-provoking points. We need more help! We need the brands and international celebrities who have benefitted from our culture to speak up and help us win this fight. We are literally fighting to stay alive!”

See the actress’ tweet below: