EndSARS: ‘We Have Had Peaceful Protests So Far’ – Peruzzi

Nigerian musician, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, better known as Peruzzi, has stated that the #EndSARS protest has been peaceful so far.

The Afro-pop star took to his Twitter page to make this known to those who think that the protests have been far from peaceful.

He also addressed the tweet to those who are trying to portray the protesters as thugs or hoodlums.

Read Also: Nigerians Hail Peruzzi After He Reportedly Chased Away Armed Robbers On Third Mainland Bridge

In his words:

“Since the beginning of the protest, we have dished out our minds on a very peaceful level. Too peaceful we started complaining that the enjoyment was too much. Now you think it’s a right move to portray these same peaceful protesters as thugs??? Come, una suppose get sense now”

See his Twitter post below: