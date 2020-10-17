EndSars: We Are Sorry, Osinbajo Tells Nigerian Protesters

Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has appealed to all Nigerians over the pains brought to them by some officers of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

The VP again condemned the unlawful and unprofessional activities of the SARS operatives, a development that brought about the ongoing nationwide protest.

Osinbajo made this apology in a series of tweets on his verified Twitter account on Friday, October 16.

He also noted that he could feel the pains of many young persons who are directly or indirectly affected by the condemnable act of the disbanded unit of the police force.

Also Read: Armed Men Attack #EndSARS Protesters In Benin

He, however, assured citizens that the government is concerned with their feelings and that they will take responsibility for protecting young people, even from those who are paid to protect them.

Osinbajo also seized the opportunity to again commiserate with the family of Jimoh Isiaq, and all those who died in the hands of wayward police officers.

He further prays for a quick recovery to those who in one way or the other sustained injuries as a result of assaults by the force men.