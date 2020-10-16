EndSARS: We are loosing focus and trivializing our frustration if we turn these protests to carnivals – Actress Bisola warns

AMVCA winner and Big Brother Naija star, Bisola Aiyeola has warned #EndSARS protesters not to turn the protest into a carnival. She is of the opinion that turning the protests into a carnival will only trivialize the frustrations that had led to the protests.

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday Friday October 14, the 2017 Big Brother Naija housemate, recording artiste and actress wrote;

”My people, My people. If we turn these protests to carnivals, we are loosing focus oo and trivializing our frustration. Not everything is party party. Remember those who have died and those whose source of income has been halted.