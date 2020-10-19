EndSARS: ‘Tremendous Progress’ Has Been Made To Meet Protesters’ Demands, Says Ogunlesi

The Special Adviser to the President on Digital Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, has expressed the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is making tremendous efforts to meet the demands of Nigerians protesting against police brutality in the country.

Nigerians especially youths under the #EndSARS protests across different cities in the country and outside have been demanding widespread reform of the Nigerian Police Force.

Speaking on Channels TV’ Sunday Politics, Ogunlesi expressed that tremendous efforts have been made so far to meet the demands of the protesters.

“If you look at the 5 for 5, you can see that quite tremendous progress has been made on all of these,” he said.

Also Read: Abuja #EndSARS protester dies after he was stabbed (Photos)

He also expressed that police reform has never been high on the agenda of the Federal Government as it is currently.

According to him, “never before has police reforms been this high on the agenda of any government since 1999,” so it is unfair to say that government has not or is not doing anything.

“I think so far, the government has shown good faith in first acknowledging the demands at the highest level of government. If you go through the list of demands one by one you will see that a lot of work has gone into meeting these demands,” Ogunlesi added.