EndSARS: Toyin Abraham, Muyiwa Ademola Join Protest In Ibadan

Popular Nollywood actors, Toyin Abraham and Muyiwa Ademola, hit the streets on Tuesday to protest against the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

The film stars joined a number of protesters as they convened at Iwo road, Ibadan.

Abraham shared a video from the on-going protest via Twitter in which they could be heard clamoring for police reform and an end to brutality.

The actress urged more people to join them as she revealed they are heading to the governor’s office.

“#EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria join us we are in iwo road going to governor’s office”, the actress tweeted.

Read Also: Toyin Abraham Leads #EndSARS Protest In Ibadan (Video)

Watch the video clips below:

https://twitter.com/toyin_abraham1/status/1315941380896817154?s=21