#EndSARS: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Lagos Curfew
Popular OAP, Toke Makinwa, has reacted to the Lagos state curfew imposed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The media personality believes it is not a sensible action to take.
Her reason is that power will be given back to the police whom the protesters have been fighting against, adding that the government is operating a sick system.
Taking to Twitter, she writes:
“The government, the sick system, how can you announce a curfew when people are already out? What happens to those who can’t get home before 4? You’ll give power back to the police we are fighting against? Make it make sense #EndSARS”
See her tweet below:
BBNaija’s TolaniBaj Celebrates 28th Birthday With Lovely Photos
Former BBNaija season 5 housemate, Tolani Shobajo alias TolaniBaj shared a couple of lovely photos as she turned 28-years-old on Tuesday.
The reality TV star showed off a huge cheque of 1 million naira which she received.
The content creator, who was born in the United States on October 20, 1992, penned a brief birthday message to herself which reads;
“+1
May all your wishes come tru”
The reality TV star moved back to Nigeria in 2018 after finishing her studies overseas.
TolaniBaj rose to fame when she joined the highly-coveted reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.
Some of the ex-housemates took out time to wish the ebony queen a happy birthday.
See screenshots below:
#EndSARS: ‘Our Goal Is Not To Kill Anyone’ – Rapper Vector
Nigerian rapper, Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, also known as Vector, has revealed that the goal of the #EndSARS protesters is not to kill anyone. This is his reply to a Twitter user who called for an attack against the politicians.
The web user thinks the best way to stop killings of innocent citizens is by launching a counter attack against the politicians involved in the deaths of innocent youths.
Vector, however, cautioned the user by saying that the goal is not to kill anyone but to live freely.
In his words:
“I am not you so I wouldn’t know your capabilities but However you defend yourself from attack is your decision. our goal is not to kill anyone. It’s to be free enough to just breathe, grow and live life.”
See Vector’s reply below:
Actor IK Ogbonna Knocks Troll Who Says He Is ‘Gay’
Popular Nigerian actor, Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna, alias IK Ogbonna, slammed an internet troll who labeled him as gay.
The actor had taken to Instagram on Tuesday to share a couple of throwback photos of himself along with a caption which reads;
“This young Ik was promised a better tomorrow, better life , and security ….
Now Ik has become his own government providing electricity for himself, security, healthcare, education , insurance and lots more . I don’t want my kids to experience the same failed promises I grew up with. Thank you to everyone that’s fighting for a better Nigeria so we don’t have to wait for a better Nigeria when we can have it today”
One of his followers, @_pretty_onome ignored the message the actor was trying to pass across as she questioned his sexuality
The troll commented;
“How come u con grow up become gay, u fine well for small pikin ooo”
The actor replied;
“@_pretty_onome coz I was fucking ur dad and gave birth to u right? When u have to comment just so u can show a smart mouth but u end up looking stupid. When u look at ur mirror ask ur self why you are the way you are”
The troll went on to put out another comment saying that her father is not gay.
The actor, however, didn’t let her go easily as he blasted her dad.
See the exchange below:
