EndSARS: Toke Makinwa Calls On Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner To Lend Support

Popular OAP, Toke Makinwa, has called on American celebrities, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, to lend their support to the ongoing #EndSARS protests.

Taking to Twitter, the media personality writes:

“Dear @KimKardashian have you heard about what is going on in Nigeria? Police brutality? They are shooting, looting, raping and killing innocent Nigerians, we know all your work on prison reforms pls could you support us with your platform? The whole world needs to know #EndSwat”

“Dear @KylieJenner you have such a huge influence on the youth of this generation, Nigeria is going through one of the hardest things right now, we need you to pls use your platform to support the citizens of Nigeria against Police brutality. Check #Endpolicebrutality #EndSars”

See her tweets below: